Thane jewellery shop staffer flees with ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh; FIR registered

Thane, Jun 19 (PTI) The Thane police have registered a case against an employee of a jewellery store for allegedly running away with ornaments worth about Rs 5 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the station house officer of Kapurbawdi police station, the shop owner on Tuesday gave the jewellery to his staffer Kuldipsingh Rawat (41) to get it hallmarked.

However, Rawat soon became unreachable on the phone. He neither went to the hallmarking unit nor returned to the shop, the owner told the police.

A case has been registered against Rawat under IPC section 408 for criminal breach of trust, the official said. PTI COR NR