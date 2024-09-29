Thane, Kopar railway stations get new police help centres

Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) Two police help centres have been inaugurated at Thakurli and Kopar railway stations in Maharashtra's Thane district to enhance passenger safety, an official said on Sunday.

Maharashtra Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan inaugurated the help centres on Saturday.

The help centres are strategically located on the western side of both stations, allowing police officers on duty to immediately assist passengers, said senior inspector Kiran Undare, Kalyan GRP.

The centres will operate around the clock to ensure that help is readily available for any incidents that may arise, he said.

The official highlighted the collaborative efforts of six police commissioners in establishing these centres designed to enhance the safety and security of commuters. PTI COR ARU