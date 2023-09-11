Thane lift collapse: 4 victims are from Bihar; Nitish announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Patna, Sep 11 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed condolence on the death of four labourers, hailing from the state’s Samastipur, in a lift collapse at an under-construction 40-storey building at Thane in Maharashtra.

The four were among the seven labourers who were killed in the accident on Sunday.

“The chief minister announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each from the CM Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said here.

Kumar also asked officials to make arrangements for transporting the bodies of the four labourers to their villages in Bihar.

The accident occurred when the workers were descending from the 40-storey structure after completing waterproofing work on the terrace.

Prima facie, one of the supporting cables of the construction lift snapped, leading to the accident. PTI PKD NN