Thane Lok Adalat awards Rs 2.2 cr compensation to kin of man killed in accident

Thane, May 10 (PTI) The Lok Adalat in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday awarded a compensation of Rs 2.2 crore to the family of a man killed in a motorcycle accident in 2023, an official said.

This is one of the highest settlements in the district so far this year, the official said.

Principal District Judge S B Agrawal handed the cheque to the claimants in the presence of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) Member S.N. Shah, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary Ishwar Suryavanshi.

As per the case details, Pradip Nagtilak (44) was riding pillion on his friend's motorcycle in Dombivli when it skidded, and both men sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where he died within hours.

The deceased man's wife, parents, and two children received the compensation.

Advocate Keshava Poojari, who represented the insurance company, said this was the highest compensation settlement achieved through Lok Adalat in Thane this year so far. PTI COR ARU