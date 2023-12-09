Thane Lok Adalat settles motor accident claim of Rs 85 lakh within 30 days

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) A 'Lok Aadalat' in Thane on Saturday settled a motor accident claim of Rs 85 lakh in just 30 days, an official said.

The claim was filed by the parents of Sridhar Lakshman Rao who died after his two wheeler was hit by a truck on October 29 on Kalyan-Shil Road in the district's Dombivali area, he said.

Rao, a resident of Ambernath, was 31 at the time of death and was working as credit manager in a private firm at a monthly salary of Rs 73,333, the official added.

"Rao's parents Lakshman (63) and Radha (56) had sought Rs 1,33,85,936. The settlement of Rs 85 lakh was reached between National Insurance Company and the parents of the deceased in the presence of the panel members," he said.

Advocate Keshava Poojari, who represented the insurance firm, said the high value claim was settled within 30 days in the presence of panel judges, including Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Member Sonali Shah as well as advocates Arvind Tiwari and SM Pawar. PTI COR BNM BNM