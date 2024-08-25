Thane MACT awards more than Rs 20 lakh each to kin of two men killed in accident

Thane, Aug 25 (PTI) The motor accident claims tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district awarded a compensation of more than Rs 20 lakh each to the families of two men killed in an accident while on their way to a wedding in 2018.

In two different orders, MACT chairman S B Agarwal granted Rs 22.2 lakh to the family of Firoz Khan Rashid Khan (33) and Rs 24.1 lakh to the kin of Arif Mehboob Malak (50).

The order passed on August 12 was made available on Saturday.

An interest rate of 7.5 per cent will be applied to the compensation amounts, excluding future prospects, the order stated.

Appearing for the claimants, advocate PM Tillu informed the tribunal that on December 18, 2018, a truck collided with the tempo traveller in which the victims and their families were travelling to a wedding in Bhusaval. Khan and Malak were killed in the crash.

The tribunal's ruling termed the case as one of "composite negligence", as both vehicles were insured by the same company and the deceased were passengers.

The tribunal held the respondents, tempo owner Nalini Vilas Patil and truck owner Nisha Naresh Agrawal, liable for compensation.

The owners failed to appear for the hearings, resulting in a decision made ex parte against them. PTI COR ARU