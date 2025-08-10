Thane MACT awards Rs 10.7 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in motorcycle accident

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 10.7 lakh to the family of a man killed in a motorcycle accident in 2020.

Member R V Mohite has directed the owner and insurer of a motorcycle to jointly and severally pay the compensation to the family of a pedestrian, who died after being hit by the vehicle in February 2020.

A copy of the judgment, delivered on August 7, was made available on Saturday.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate US Pandey told the tribunal that the accident occurred on February 16, 2020, when the victim, Prashant Balkrishna Parab, was walking in the Shivaji Talav area of Bhandup West in Mumbai.

A motorcycle, driven rashly and negligently, dashed into Parab, who sustained severe head injuries and succumbed during treatment a few days later, he said.

The Bhandup police registered an FIR against the motorcycle rider under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety) of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

The owner and the rider of the motorcycle, who were opponents in the case, remained ex parte, failing to appear despite being duly served.

The insurer, United India Insurance Co. Ltd, contested the claim, arguing that the vehicle owner had not informed them about the sale or transfer of the insured motorcycle to the rider and that the latter was not holding a valid and effective driving licence at the time of the accident.

The insurer also contended that the deceased was solely negligent by "negligently loitering on the road." The tribunal observed that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the motorcycle rider, and the deceased died due to injuries sustained in the alleged accident.

It also rejected the insurer's arguments about the rider's driving licence.

The tribunal ordered the vehicle owner and insurer to jointly and severally pay the compensation, along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of the petition until the amount is deposited. PTI COR ARU