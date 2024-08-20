Thane MACT awards Rs 1.09 cr compensation to family of CRPF personnel killed in accident

Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district awarded a compensation of Rs 1.09 crore to the family of a CRPF personnel run over by a speeding bus in 2019.

The tribunal chaired by S B Agrawal ordered that the respondent, the insurance company, must pay the compensation with an interest rate of 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of the petition till the realisation of the amount on Rs 73 lakh (excluding future prospects).

The copy of the order passed on August 12 was made available on Tuesday.

The petitioners included the wife of the deceased, Dhanjibhai Shanabhai Solanki, and his two minor children. They sought compensation from the owner and insurer of the bus.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate S B Ghatge submitted that Solanki (37), a driver with the CRPF driver, was run over by a speeding luxury bus after his vehicle broke down on Sion-Panvel Highway on June 18, 2019.

It was established that the accident had occurred due to the negligent driving of the bus. Despite the insurance company's claim that the policy had been cancelled because of a dishonoured cheque, the tribunal held that the insurer remained liable to compensate the victims.

The tribunal found that the insurance company could recover the amount from the vehicle owner but must first pay the compensation to the petitioners.

The total compensation amount of Rs 1.09 crore includes Rs 73 lakh for loss of income and future prospects, Rs 15,000 for loss of estate, Rs 40,000 for filial consortium and Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses.