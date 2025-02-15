Thane MACT awards Rs 11.15 lakh compensation to woman injured in autorickshaw accident

Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 11.15 lakh to a woman who suffered injuries in an autorickshaw accident in 2014.

Chairman S B Agrawal awarded the compensation to Shamim Iqbal Sheth, a former hospital administrator, who suffered partial disability due to the accident.

A copy of the order passed on February 12, was made available on Saturday.

As per the case details, Sheth was travelling in an autorickshaw on October 28, 2014, when it collided with a car near Sanjay Gandhi National Park flyover. The autorickshaw driver was allegedly driving in a rash and negligent manner.

The woman sustained grievous injuries, underwent three surgeries and suffered partial disability in her left lower limb. Consequently, she lost her job as a receptionist-cum-administrator at a hospital, where she earned Rs 18,500 per month.

The tribunal found that the autorickshaw driver was responsible for the accident. Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd, which had insured the vehicle, contested the claim, arguing that the driver lacked a valid driving licence.

However, the court held the owner and insurer jointly and severally liable.

Chairman Agrawal acknowledged the claimant's suffering but ruled that her disability would not significantly impact her future earning capacity.

The tribunal ordered that the Rs 11.15 lakh compensation be paid with an interest rate of 7.5 per cent per annum from the date the petition was filed until realisation. PTI COR ARU