Thane MACT awards Rs 11.3 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in motorcycle accident

Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded Rs 11.3 lakh compensation to the family of a 57-year-old man killed in a motorcycle accident in 2019.

MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the owner of the offending dumper truck and the insurance company, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd, to jointly and severally pay the compensation with 7.5 per cent per annum interest from the date the petition was filed.

The petitioners will be eligible for interest on only Rs 10.4 lakh, the order stated.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate AR Yadav told the tribunal the victim, Ramsinghasan Brijabali Sahani, a carpenter, was travelling on a motorcycle on June 25, 2019, on Sion-Trombay road when a speeding dumper hit the vehicle.

Sahani fell, sustained severe wounds and died, he said.

The owner of the dumper did not appear, and the case was decided ex-parte against him.

The compensation includes Rs 10.6 lakh towards loss of income, Rs 40,000 for loss of filial consortium, and Rs 15,000 each for loss of estate and funeral expenses.

In his order, the judge directed that Rs 5 lakh be deposited in a fixed deposit in a nationalised bank in the name of the deceased's widow, while Rs 1 lakh each be kept in the names of his three daughters, and Rs 2 lakh each for two other relatives. PTI COR ARU