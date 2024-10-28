Thane MACT awards Rs 12.4 lakh compensation to family of man killed in 2015 accident

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra's Thane district awarded a compensation of Rs 12.4 lakh to the family of a cleaner who died in a road accident in 2015.

Thane MACT chairman S B Agrawal directed the owner of the offending vehicle to pay the compensation along with interest at 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of the petition till its realisation.

A copy of the order dated October 21, 2024, was made available on Sunday.

The claimants are residents of Palghar district.

The petitioners told the tribunal that on July 19, 2015, the victim, Rehan Bashir Bhure, was travelling in a vehicle in which he worked as a cleaner. The vehicle was driven in a rash and negligent manner, and it overturned, killing him.

The tribunal directed that Rs 8 lakh be invested in fixed deposit in the name of the widow and Rs 2 lakh each in the name of the deceased man's two sons. PTI COR ARU