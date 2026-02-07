Thane MACT awards Rs 12.74 lakh compensation to man injured in motorcycle accident

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded Rs 12.74 lakh compensation to a 27-year-old man who sustained grievous injuries in a motorcycle accident in 2020.

MACT member R V Mohite ordered the owner of a dumper truck involved in the accident and the insurer, Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd., to jointly and severally pay the compensation with 9 per cent per annum interest from the time the petition was filed.

A copy of the order passed on February 4 was made available on Saturday.

The claimant, Rajesh Kumar Sadhu Saran Yadav, had filed a petition under the Motor Vehicles Act seeking compensation for injuries he suffered while riding pillion on a motorcycle on September 14, 2020.

As per the case details, Yadav was travelling on a motorcycle from Chembur in neighbouring Mumbai towards Bhayander when a dumper rammed the two-wheeler on the Eastern Express Highway in Vikroli. The motorbike skidded due to the impact, and the dumper ran over the claimant, resulting in serious injuries to his legs.

After examining medical evidence and witness testimonies, the tribunal held that the claimant suffered 20 per cent functional disability.

The tribunal calculated future loss of income, medical expenses, pain and suffering, and other heads, arriving at a total compensation of Rs 12.74 lakh, directing that Rs 3 lakh of the compensation be kept in a fixed deposit for three years, with the remaining amount to be transferred directly to the claimant's bank account.

