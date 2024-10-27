Thane MACT awards Rs 18.84 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in motorcycle accident

Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district awarded Rs 18.84 lakh compensation to the family of a man killed in a motorcycle accident in 2020.

MACT chairman S B Agrawal directed the respondents, the owner of the offending motorcycle, and its insurer to pay the compensation jointly and severally to the petitioners with 7.5 per cent interest from the date the claim was filed.

A copy of the order passed on October 21 was made available on Sunday.

The petitioners were the deceased man's father and sister, both residents of Ambernath town.

The owner of the offending vehicle did not appear before the tribunal, and the matter was decided ex parte against him.

The petitioners' counsel, V D Gupta, informed the tribunal that the victim, Vishwanath Dnyaneshwar Mahajan, worked as a knowledge process outsourcing officer and earned Rs 17,000 per month.

On September 19, 2020, Mahajan was proceeding on his motorcycle when a speeding two-wheeler dashed the vehicle, and he died on the spot.

The tribunal directed the respondents to pay Rs 18.84 lakh, including Rs 40,000 for loss of filial consortium and Rs 15,000 each for loss of estate and funeral expenses.

The insurance company was directed to pay the petitioners first and then recover the same from the vehicle owner.

The tribunal directed Rs 12 lakh to be invested in fixed deposits in the name of the father of the deceased and Rs 6 lakh in the sister's name. PTI COR ARU