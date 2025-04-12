Thane MACT awards Rs 19.24 lakh compensation to parents of man killed in motorcycle accident

Thane, Apr 12 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 19.24 lakh to the family of a 22-year-old man killed in a motorcycle accident in 2018.

MACT member S N Shah passed the order on April 4, and a copy of the same was made available on Saturday.

The deceased man's parents filed the petition under section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Advocate S T Kadam, representing the petitioners, said the accident occurred on the night of November 23, 2018, when the victim, Rahul Jadhav, was riding his motorcycle on the Mumbra-Panvel Road, and a speeding two-wheeler coming from the wrong side collided with the vehicle.

Rahul sustained severe head injuries and was immediately admitted to a hospital in Nerul, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An FIR was registered under section 304-A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act against the rider of the offending vehicle.

The case proceeded ex parte against the respondent, Motiram Shalik Kadu, the registered owner of the offending motorcycle, due to non-submission of a written statement despite due notice.

The petitioners relied on the FIR, eyewitness statements, spot panchnama, inquest panchnama, and the provisional cause of death certificate to establish the accident and the negligence of the respondent's vehicle.

The tribunal ordered the opponent to deposit the compensation amount with it within a month.

As per the order, the petitioners will receive Rs 4.62 lakh each and Rs 5 lakh each will be kept in fixed deposits in nationalized banks for five years in their names. PTI COR ARU