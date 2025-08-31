Thane MACT awards Rs 20.82 lakh compensation to man killed in ST bus accident

Thane, Aug 31 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded Rs 20.82 lakh compensation to the family of a 24-year-old man killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a state transport bus in 2020.

MACT member RV Mohite directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to pay the compensation to the deceased's family at an interest of 9 per cent per annum from the date of the petition until the amount is deposited.

A copy of the order passed on August 25 was made available on Saturday.

The victim, Dattatray Gangaram Wakale, was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by his friend on Nagar-Kalyan Highway when an MSRTC bus driven recklessly at high speed collided head-on with the two-wheeler on October 18, 2020.

The impact was severe, with both the rider and pillion rider suffering fatal injuries. Wakale was killed on the spot.

The police registered a case under section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The tribunal concluded that the accident was caused by the sole negligence of the bus driver, and there was no contributory negligence on the part of the deceased. PTI COR ARU