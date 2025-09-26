Thane MACT awards Rs 22.37 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in 2021 accident

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded Rs 22.37 lakh compensation to the family of a man who was killed in an accident involving a car driven by a police constable.

MACT member R V Mohite found that the accident was a result of the rash and negligent driving of the car owner.

The tribunal directed the insurer, Future General India Insurance Co. Ltd., to pay the full compensation amount and then recover the entire sum from the car owner.

A copy of the order passed on September 19 was made available on Friday.

The victim, Ramesh Kamlakar More (52), who was a cleaner in a private company, was walking on the left side of the road near Gram Vikas Chowk on June 21, 2021, when a car hit him. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.

The tribunal established a breach of the insurance policy terms by the vehicle owner, citing that he was not holding a valid and effective driving licence at the time of the accident.

The investigation, which included CCTV footage, revealed that the offending car initially fled the spot but later returned, and the driver took the deceased to the hospital.

The Kharghar police had filed a chargesheet against the driver under sections including 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and 3(1)/181 (driving without a licence) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The victim's family had filed a claim for Rs 46.70 lakh, but the tribunal determined the final compensation based on the deceased's proven income and the applicable legal guidelines.

The tribunal awarded a compensation of Rs 22.37 lakh to be paid with an interest rate of 9 per cent per annum from the date of the petition until the date the amount is deposited. PTI COR ARU