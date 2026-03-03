Thane MACT awards Rs 25.59 lakh compensation to kin of woman killed in accident

Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 25.59 lakh to the family of a 28-year-old woman run over by a speeding tanker in 2016.

MACT member R V Mohite awarded the sum to the two minor children and the husband of the deceased, who was employed as a househelp.

A copy of the order February 25 was made available on Monday.

A speeding tanker ran over the victim, Surekha Yogesh More, while she was crossing the Bhiwandi-Kalyan road in Kongaon on May 8, 2016.

The tribunal noted that the tanker, driven in a "rash and negligent manner", dashed into the woman and ran her over, killing her on the spot.

The Kongaon police registered an offence under sections 279 and 304(A) of the IPC against the driver.

The tribunal noted that the insurance policy was issued to the tanker owner after the accident.

It, however, directed the insurance company to satisfy the award and then recover the sum from the vehicle owner.

The claimants are entitled to a compensation of Rs 25.59 lakh, the tribunal stated, adding that the amount must be paid with interest of 9 per cent per annum from the date of the petition. PTI COR ARU