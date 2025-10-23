Thane MACT awards Rs 25.78 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in 2020 road accident

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded Rs 25.78 lakh as compensation to the kin of a man who died in a road accident in 2020.

Brijendra Lal Bahadur Singh died in November that year after his motorcycle was hit from the rear by a truck near Nagzari village in Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

In his order of October 17, details of which were made available on Thursday, MACT Member RV Mohite held that the accident was caused by the negligence of the driver of the truck as the vehicle was speeding.

After going through the FIR, spot panchnama and post mortem report. Mohite ordered compensation of Rs 25.78 lakh.

Singh's kin had sought Rs 1 crore after claiming his salary was Rs 45,000 per month at the time of death.

However, the MACT cited the absence of key documents like the appointment letter, attendance register and wage register and pegged his salary at Rs 15,000 per month. PTI COR BNM