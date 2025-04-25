Thane MACT awards Rs 31.34 lakh compensation to family of teen killed in motorcycle accident

Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 31.34 lakh to the family of an 18-year-old boy killed in an accident in 2019.

MACT member S N Shah ordered the truck owner, Sakthivel A Kunder, and the insurer, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., to pay the compensation along with 8 per cent annual interest from the date the petition was filed until actual realisation.

The copy of the order, dated April 15, was made available on Friday.

According to the petition, the victim, Pronoy Vinod Jha, was riding pillion on a motorcycle in Thane on the afternoon of May 26, 2019, when a truck rammed into the two-wheeler and ran over him.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate S J Tiwari submitted a detailed record of evidence, including certified copies of the FIR, spot and inquest panchnamas, and medical documents establishing the cause of death.

The insurance company, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., represented by Advocate K V Poojari, attempted to contest the claim by alleging that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the motorcycle rider, not the truck driver.

It also cited breach of insurance terms, alleging a lack of a valid driving licence, fitness certificate, and permit for the truck.

The tribunal rejected the insurer's defence, observing that it had not led any oral or documentary evidence to rebut evidence of the petitioners or to substantiate and prove its defence. PTI COR ARU