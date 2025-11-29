Thane MACT awards Rs 36.9 lakh compesation to family of man killed in motorcycle accident

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 36.9 lakh to the family of a 52-year-old man killed in a motorcycle accident in 2017.

MACT member K P Shrikhande ordered the owner of the errant vehicle to jointly and severally pay the compensation with 9 per cent per annum interest from the date of filing the petition.

A copy of the order passed on November 25 was made available on Saturday.

Advocate UR Vishwakarma, appearing for the petitioners, told the tribunal that the fatal accident occurred on January 29, 2017, in Padgha, where the victim, Janardan Kene, was riding his motorcycle, and another two-wheeler approaching from the opposite direction dashed into him.

Kene sustained fatal injuries and died the same day while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A case was registered against the rider of the offending vehicle under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving. The respondent, the owner of the errant vehicle, failed to appear, and the petition proceeded ex parte.

The tribunal calculated the compensation based on the deceased's net monthly salary of Rs 31,392 (after tax deductions). The total loss of dependency was Rs 34.18 lakh, leading to a final total compensation of Rs 36.95 lakh to the victim's wife and four children. PTI COR ARU