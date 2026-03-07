Thane MACT awards Rs 37.55 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in motorcycle accident

Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 37.55 lakh to the family of a 25-year-old man killed in a motorcycle accident in 2022.

MACT member R V Mohite directed Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd. to pay the compensation to the claimants at the first instance and subsequently recover the amount from the owner of the truck involved in the crash due to a breach of insurance terms.

A copy of the order dated March 2 was made available on Saturday.

According to the petition, the victim, Mohit Raju Kasyap, was riding his motorcycle on the Talegaon-Ambethan road in Pune district on the night of October 18, 2022, when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler, killing him on the spot.

The claimants sought compensation, citing that Kasyap was employed as a cook and earned Rs 21,000 per month.

While the insurance company contested the claim, alleging negligence by the deceased and a lack of a valid permit for the truck, the tribunal found the truck driver solely responsible for the crash.

"The truck came from behind and rammed into the motorcycle. The front right wheel ran over the head of the deceased. This shows the rashness and negligence of the truck driver," the judge noted.

The tribunal awarded Rs 37.55 lakh compensation, directing that the amount must be paid with 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of the petition.

Noting that the truck lacked a valid permit at the time of the accident, the tribunal applied the "pay and recover" principle, holding the insurer liable to pay the compensation before seeking reimbursement from the truck owner.