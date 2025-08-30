Thane MACT awards Rs 4.19 lakh compensation to man injured in autorickshaw accident

Thane, Aug 30 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 4.19 lakh to a man who suffered serious injuries in an autorickshaw accident in 2016.

MACT Member R V Mohite directed the autorickshaw driver, who remained ex parte during the proceedings, to pay Rs 4.19 lakh compensation with 9 per cent interest from the date of the petition until realisation.

A copy of the order passed on August 22 was made available on Saturday.

The accident occurred on June 21, 2016, when the claimant, Sachin Anil Bokil (45), a resident of Thane West, was waiting for an autorickshaw. The vehicle reportedly approached at a high speed and struck him, causing him to fall on a concrete road divider.

The claimant underwent multiple surgeries and neurological treatments.

Bokil, a dental technician, filed a claim under the Motor Vehicles Act, initially seeking Rs 25 lakh in compensation, but later restricted the claim to Rs 1 lakh.

He submitted extensive medical records and called multiple hospital administrators and a neurosurgeon to testify about the nature and severity of his injuries.

However, while assessing the claim, the tribunal raised critical observations regarding the actual functional impact of the disability.

Despite the certificate, Bokil remained employed with no reduction in salary, the tribunal noted.

Taking into account the verified medical expenses and the nature of suffering, the court awarded a total compensation of Rs 12.19 lakh, of which Bokil had earlier settled with the autorickshaw owner for Rs 8 lakh.

The tribunal then directed the auto driver to pay the remaining sum.