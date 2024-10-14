Thane MACT awards Rs 76.3 lakh compensation to family of man killed in car crash

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded Rs 76.3 lakh compensation to the family of a 39-year-old man killed in a car crash five years ago.

MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the car owner and the insurance company, the New India Assurance Co. Ltd, to pay an interest 7.5 per cent per annum on the compensation amount from the date the claim was filed till its realisation.

The copy of the order passed on October 7 was made available on Sunday.

The accident occurred on February 22, 2020, when the victim, Sandesh Kusam, was travelling in a car on the Pune-Mumbai Express Highway, and the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it in a tunnel.

The tribunal found that rash and negligent driving had caused the accident, and the victim died due to the injuries.

The tribunal determined a total compensation amount of Rs 76.3 lakh, including Rs 75.6 lakh for loss of income, Rs 15,000 for loss of estate, Rs 40,000 for loss of filial consortium and Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses. PTI COR ARU