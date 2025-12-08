Thane MACT awards Rs 7.89 lakh compensation to family of man killed in truck accident

Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded Rs 7.89 lakh compensation to the family of a 57-year-old man killed in a truck accident.

MACT member Rupali Mohite ordered the opponents, the owner of the container truck and the insurance company, to jointly and severally pay the compensation with 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of the petition.

The victim, Radheshyam Vijay Bahadur Yadav, an estate agent from Nalasopara, was riding his motorcycle on the Bhiwandi-Chinchoti bypass in April 2019, when a container truck rammed into the two-wheeler.

Yadav sustained severe head injuries and died on the way to a hospital.

The judge noted that while the container driver was primarily responsible, the accident occurred "in the middle of the road, which did not have a divider," leading to 10 per cent contributory negligence on the part of the motorcyclist.

The insurance company's defence that the container truck lacked a valid licence, permit or fitness certificate was rejected.

The tribunal ordered the compensation to be deposited within a month.