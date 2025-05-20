Thane MACT awards Rs 8 lakh compensation to woman injured in 2006 accident

Thane, May 20 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to a woman who sustained injuries in an accident in 2006.

MACT chairman S B Agrawal awarded the compensation to the petitioner, Deepa Ramkrishnan, who suffered permanent partial disability in the accident when she was a student in February 2006.

A copy of the order dated May 9 was made available on Monday.

Ramkrishnan's advocate, Baldev B Rajput, informed the tribunal that she was a pillion rider on a motorcycle when it collided with a tempo in Navi Mumbai on February 25, 2006.

The woman sustained grievous injuries, including an open fracture to her right hand and wrist, requiring multiple hospitalisations and several surgeries.

Chairman S. B. Agrawal, in his judgment, noted the petitioner's counsel's submission that it was a case of composite negligence, even though the offence was registered against the motorcycle rider.

"From the material that has been placed on record, although the offence was registered against the rider of the motorcycle, it appears to be a case of composite negligence since it is the case of the petitioner that the tempo driver had suddenly applied brakes, resulting in the motorcycle dashing the said tempo," the judge observed.

He said in such circumstances, the tempo owner and the insurance company would be liable to compensate the petitioner.

The tribunal awarded Rs 5.5 lakh towards medical expenses, based on hospital bills, Rs 1 lakh towards pain and suffering and Rs 1 lakh towards loss of amenities of life.

The tribunal directed the respondents (tempo owner and insurer) to pay this amount jointly and severally, with interest at 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of the petition. PTI COR ARU