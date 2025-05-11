Thane MACT awards Rs 87 lakh compensation to victims of 2017 truck accident

Thane, May 11 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district awarded a compensation of more than Rs 87 lakh to the family of a woman who died and two others who were injured in an accident involving a truck in 2017.

MACT chairman S B Agrawal heard the petitions filed against truck owner Munna Maghai Yadhav and United India Insurance Co Ltd.

A copy of the order dated May 8 was made available on Saturday.

Advocate Y S Duduskar represented the petitioners, while advocate K V Poojari appeared for United India Insurance Co. Ltd. The truck owner was ex-parte in all three proceedings.

As per the case details, the accident occurred on April 22, 2017, on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway, when a group of Sadhwis and their attendants were on a pilgrimage from Nashik to Mumbai. Some were walking, while others were in wheelchairs, and a truck crashed into them, causing fatal and severe injuries.

The tribunal awarded Rs 38.58 lakh compensation to Ratnashilaji Hirachand Chopda Jain (66), who was in a wheelchair at the time of the accident and suffered head, chest, and abdominal injuries, and has been bedridden since.

It awarded a compensation of Rs 24.32 lakh to the family of Ratni alias Rupni Hansda, who sustained severe head injuries and succumbed during treatment.

Sunita alias Samonidevi Neyaka Manjhi (64) was granted a compensation of Rs 24.37 lakh. She sustained fractures and a head injury in the accident.

In all three cases, United India Insurance Co. Ltd.'s contention of breach of policy terms (driver lacking a valid licence or permit) was not proven, and the insurer was held liable along with the vehicle owner. PTI COR ARU