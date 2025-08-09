Thane MACT orders BEST to pay Rs 16.4 lakh compensation to student injured in bus accident

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 16.44 lakh to a girl who sustained severe injuries after a public transport bus ran her over in Mumbai in 2018.

MACT member R V Mohite ordered the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) to pay Rs 16.44 lakh compensation with 9 per cent annual interest.

A copy of the order dated August 7 was made available on Saturday.

The transport manager of the BEST remained absent despite being served with a summons, leading to the matter proceeding ex parte.

According to the claimant's counsel, Baldev B Rajput, on July 3, 2018, the girl, Aishwarya Subhash Vanjare, who was a 17-year-old student at the time, was heading to her college in Santacruz when a BEST bus came hurtling down the road and dashed her.

As Vanjare fell, the front wheel of the bus ran over her right thigh, he said.

The claimant's family spent Rs 8 lakh on medical expenses, and she continues to receive outpatient treatment.

The tribunal noted, "There is nothing on record to show that the claimant contributed to the accident." A certified copy of FIR, spot panchanama, along with evidence of the claimant, is sufficient to prove that she sustained injuries in the vehicular accident due to the rash and negligent driving of the bus driver, it stated.

The tribunal directed the BEST to deposit the compensation amount within one month, with Rs 5 lakh to be invested in a five-year fixed deposit in the claimant's name. PTI COR ARU