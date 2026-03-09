Thane MACT orders Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of woman killed in 2003 crash

Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a woman killed in a motorcycle accident 23 years ago.

Judge K P Shrikhande passed the order in connection with the accident that occurred in 2003, directing the insurance firm and the owners of a truck and motorcycle involved to pay the compensation with 9 per cent interest per annum effective from March 2024, noting that the petitioners had not prosecuted the case with "due diligence", leading to significant delays.

A copy of the order dated March 5 was made available on Monday.

The petition by the 24-year-old victim's mother and sister was formally registered in 2020.

The victim, Serena M. Pereira, was riding pillion on a motorcycle on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway at Kashimira on September 18, 2003, when a speeding truck collided with the two-wheeler, causing Serena to fall and come under the wheels of the heavy vehicle. She died on the spot.

The victim, who worked as a tutor, earned Rs 3,300 per month.

While the petitioners alleged that the motorcycle was "sandwiched" between a Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus and the truck, the Tribunal dismissed the claim against the transport authority.

The judge further observed that the petitioner's version of the bus abruptly braking appeared to be "the imagination of the petitioner", as it contradicted police reports.

The court held the truck owner and the motorcycle owner's legal heir jointly liable, dismissing the petition against the TMT. PTI COR ARU