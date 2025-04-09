Thane: Man accused of rape, murder of 10-year-old remanded in 7-day police custody

Thane, Apr 9 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday remanded a 20-year-old man, accused of raping a girl and killing her in Mumbra township in the district, in police custody till April 16.

Asif Akbar Mansoori was arrested a day ago for the crime that took place on Monday night.

The accused, who hails from Sultanpur in Banka district of Bihar, allegedly lured a 10-year-old girl living in the neighbourood by offering her toys.

He allegedly took her to his sixth-floor flat, slit her throat after sexually assaulting her and threw the body down from the bathroom window, police said.

Police on Tuesday registered a case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the man. PTI COR KRK