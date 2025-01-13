Thane man based in US duped of Rs 1 lakh by people posing as gas firm employees

Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) A man hailing from Maharashtra's Thane city and currently residing in the US, has been cheated of nearly Rs 1 lakh by fraudsters posing as officials of a piped cooking gas supply company, police said on Monday.

The victim, who has a house in Thane and is currently employed in New Jersey, received calls from two different numbers on his phone on December 20, 2024.

The callers claimed to be from the "MNGL" and informed him that he had not paid bills of the gas service provider, an official from Naupada police station here said without elaborating.

The fraudsters allegedly took Rs 99,900 from the victim through different payment modes, he said.

The victim later realised he was cheated.

Based on a complaint by one of his relatives, the Naupada police on Saturday registered a case against the unidentified culprits under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 318(4) (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

No one was arrested so far, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK