Thane man booked for raping woman on marriage pretext

Thane, Jun 20 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 31-year-old man for allegedly befriending a woman through a matrimonial site and raping her, an official said on Thursday.

After allegedly assaulting the 30-year-old complainant on the pretext of marriage, the accused, a resident of Dombivli in Thane district severed ties with her, the official said citing the FIR.

According to the police, accused Shadab Munaf Ansari and the woman, who lives in Mumbra, became friends a few years ago.

Promising to marry her, the man raped her at a lodge in Panvel of Navi Mumbai and in a hotel in Dombivli, the woman claimed.

The woman approached the police after Ansari allegedly backtracked on his promise, the official said.

The Panvel town police on Wednesday registered a case against Ansari for rape under the Indian Penal Code and launched a probe, the official added. PTI COR NR