Thane man cheated of Rs 5 lakh on pretext of foreign currency exchange

Thane, Dec 12 (PTI) A 47-year-old man from Thane district has been cheated to the tune of Rs 5 lakh by four persons, including a woman, on the pretext of providing foreign currency in return for Indian money, police said on Tuesday.

The accused called the victim, a resident of Kalyan, near Kopar railway station on Monday at around 11 am and took Rs 5 lakh from him and handed him an envelope which they claimed contained UAE dirhams.

When the victim opened the envelope, to his shock, he found it contained blank papers and not the foreign currency promised by the accused, said the police.

However, by the time he realized that he has been cheated, the accused had left the spot, they said.

An officer at the Vishnunagar police station in suburban Dombivili said an offence under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (criminal act committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) has been registered against the accused persons based on a complaint by the victim and further probe was on. PTI COR RSY