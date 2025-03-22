Thane man cheated of Rs 67.65 lakh in online share trading fraud

Thane, Mar 22 (PTI) A 53-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 67.65 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him to invest in online share trading, police said on Saturday.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) under relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act on Thursday and have identified three persons involved in the fraud only through their mobile phone numbers, an official said.

He said the complainant has alleged that the accused contacted him in December 2024 and convinced him to invest in share trading by promising him high returns.

The accused provided a trading application to the man and instructed him to transfer money to different bank accounts, the official said.

He said the complainant transferred Rs 67.65 lakh over multiple online transactions till January 2025.

However, when the man later sought to withdraw his profits or the original investment, the fraudsters stopped responding, the official added.

"We have registered an FIR under the IT Act, and efforts are underway to track down the accused through their mobile numbers and bank transaction details," a senior police officer said. PTI COR ARU