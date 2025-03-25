Thane man cheated of Rs 82 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud

Thane, Mar 25 (PTI) A 42-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city allegedly lost Rs 82 lakh to cyber fraudsters who lured him to invest in cryptocurrency, police said on Tuesday.

The police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act on Monday and have identified the accused through their mobile phone numbers, an official from Kasarwadavli police station said.

According to the complainant, the accused contacted him on social media in December last year and convinced him to invest in cryptocurrency, he said.

The official said that the accused provided links for online transactions, and the complainant transferred Rs 82 lakh between December 18, 2024, and January 6.

The complainant realised that he had been cheated after the accused cut off all communication with him, he said.

"We are analysing digital footprints and financial trails to locate the accused," the official said. PTI COR ARU