Thane man duped of Rs 13.54 lakh in ‘forex trading’ scam

Thane: A 38-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district allegedly lost Rs 13.54 lakh after he fell for “high returns in forex trade”, an official said on Friday.

The resident of Chikloli in the Ambernath area told police that some people, who were in touch with him between February 2 and February 14, persuaded him to invest in foreign exchange through them.

The accused assured the complainant that he would get attractive returns. On their instructions, the man made multiple transfers to different bank accounts totalling Rs 13.54 lakh, the official said.

When the man sought returns on his investment, the accused, identified as Anup Kamal, Sonia, and Hamza Khan, became unreachable.

On his complaint, the Ambarnath West police registered an FIR against the accused for cheating. Efforts are being made to recover the money and track down the accused, the official added.