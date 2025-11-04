Thane man duped of Rs 20 lakh over Hajj trip promise; 3 travel agents booked

Thane, Nov 4 (PTI) Police have registered a case against three owners of a travel agency in Thane for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 20 lakh by failing to arrange a promised Hajj pilgrimage for his family, officials said on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old victim, a resident of Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane city, lodged a police complaint on Sunday in connection with the alleged fraud that occurred between 2018 and 2019, they said.

The reason for the delay in filing the complaint was not specified.

The accused operated the travel agency at Amrut Nagar in Mumbra.

"The victim had booked a Hajj pilgrimage for himself and his family with the travel agency of the accused and paid them Rs 20,15,000. The accused neither arranged for the trip nor refunded the money," an official from Mumbra police station said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Sunday against the three accused under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official said. PTI COR GK