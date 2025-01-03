Thane man falls for ‘good returns’, loses Rs 62 lakh

Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) The Thane police have registered a case after a man alleged that he was lured with “good returns” on investment and duped of about Rs 62 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The complainant, an engineer with a private company, lost the money between September and November, he said.

A woman, who identified herself as Anaya, contacted the man over WhatsApp, offering “good returns” through share trading. The man shelled out Rs 62.39 lakh over two months, the official said, quoting the complaint.

The man lodged a complaint at the Kalwa police station on Wednesday after receiving no returns and failing to get a response from the woman. A probe is underway, the official added. PTI COR NR