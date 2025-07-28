Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly being the "active handler" of an account of a syndicate of cyber fraudsters accused of duping people of several lakh rupees by promising high returns in share trading, a police official said on Monday.

Vinayak Baranwal (28), a resident of Kasheli in neighbouring Thane, was apprehended by North Region cyber police station on Sunday, he said.

"Baranwal was an active handler of the bank accounts that were used by cyber fraudsters to dupe people after assuring them high returns in share trading. The probe began on June 10 after a 58-year-old woman approached Dahisar police station stating she had been cheated of Rs 27.44 lakh," he said.

"The bank account in which her money was deposited was traced. While examining her account, police found the money was transferred to another bank account. It was also used in connection with similar cheating cases nationwide. There are 106 complaints connected to this account," the official said.

Technical analysis showed the account was being used by Baranwal, who was then held from Thane, he said. PTI DC BNM