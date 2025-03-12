Thane man held for killing friend over 'relationship' with his live-in partner

Thane, Mar 12 (PTI) A 34-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane city was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his friend, an official said.

Accused Ashraf Rustam Molla, a resident of Shil Daighar area, slit the throat of Zakir Sahadat Molla (35) on Tuesday evening after he suspected the victim of having a relationship with his live-in partner, the official said.

After being alerted, police launched a probe and nabbed Ashraf, said inspector Jayant Rajurkar of Shil Daighar police station. PTI COR NR