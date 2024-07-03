Thane man held for killing paramour after quarrel

Thane, Jul 3 (PTI) Police arrested a 38-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday for allegedly killing a woman with whom he had an extra-marital affair, an official said.

The accused, a resident of Mumbra area, and the 32-year-old victim, who was unmarried, had an affair since a long time and they quarrelled frequently over certain issues, the official from Shil-Daighar police station said.

On Tuesday, both of them went to a lodge in Mumbra and again had a fight.

The man then allegedly strangulated the woman to death, the official said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and found the victim lying dead on a bed, he said.

The police later sent the body for postmortem and arrested the man in the early hours of Wednesday, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (murder), the official said. PTI COR GK