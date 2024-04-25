Thane man kills son, tries to pass it off as accident; arrested

Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) Police have arrested a 60-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing his son after he beat up his parents, an official said.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at Garibacha Pada in Dombivili township and and the accused tried to pass it off as an accident, he said.

The 30-year-old deceased, who was a habitual drinker, allegedly beat up his parents in an inebriated state, the official from Vishnu Nagar police station said on Wednesday.

His father then allegedly beat him up and strangled him, the official said.

The accused told the police that his son accidentally fell at home, got injured and died, he said.

The police initially registered an accidental death report (ADR).

However, the autopsy report indicated that the man was beaten and strangulated to death, the official said.

The police arrested the deceased's father on Wednesday night and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), he said. PTI COR GK