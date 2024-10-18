Thane man on the run after killing wife held from Varanasi

Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) A 27-year-old man has been arrested from Varanasi nearly ten days after he killed his wife in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly not taking care of their daughter, an official said on Friday.

Accused Vicky Baban Londe strangled his wife Rupali Vicky Londe (26) and slit her throat on October 8 at their home in the Ambernath area, said Sailesh Salvi, public relations officer of Thane police.

Police used human and technical intelligence to track down Londe in Varanasi.

A Thane police team arrested Londe from the temple town in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. He is being brought to Thane, the official said.

Londe, who got married three years ago, was staying with his wife and their one-year-old daughter in a housing complex in the Palegaon area of Ambernath town. He was apparently upset with her for not taking proper care of their baby. PTI COR NR