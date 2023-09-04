Thane man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing woman relative

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) A man was on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment by a Thane court for killing his relative.

Additional Sessions Judge Premal S Vithalani also fined 33-year-old Imtiyaz Nisar Shaikh, a resident of Bhiwandi, Rs 5,000.

He stabbed to death his relative Kamrunnissa on February 14, 2016 as she frequently passed objectionable remarks about him, additional public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale said.

Twelve witness were examined in the case, she said.

He was convicted under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, Hiwrale informed. PTI COR BNM BNM