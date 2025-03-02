Thane man, siblings held after his paramour commits suicide

Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) Police have arrested a man and his two siblings on charges of abetting the suicide of a woman with whom he had been in a relationship in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The 35-year-old victim, who was unmarried and a resident of Mharal area in Titwala township here, was in love with the man, staying in Ulhasnagar area, for the last 15 years.

The man used to frequently visit the victim's house. He had promised to marry her, but did not tie the knot with her giving some or the other reason. Both of them used to have frequent quarrels due to this, Kalyan taluka police station inspector Suresh Kadam said.

The man's brother and sister had asked the victim to discontinue relations with him as they wanted him to get married to another woman.

Five years back, the man got married to another woman, but still maintained relations with the victim while assuring that he would marry her, the police said.

On February 28, the victim and the man again had a quarrel following which she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling of her house, the official said.

Prior to her death, the victim also recorded a video message on her mobile phone, in which she purportedly blamed the man and his siblings for her extreme step, he said.

Based on the video and a complaint by the victim's mother, the police on Saturday arrested the man and his brother and sister, all in the age group of 30 to 35 years, the official said.

The accused have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 108 (abatement of suicide) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all), he said. PTI COR GK