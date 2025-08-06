Thane marathon to be held on August 10

Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) More than 25,000 persons are expected to participate in the 31st edition of the Thane Municipal Corporation Marathon on Sunday, August 10, officials said.

The event, to be held after a gap of six years, will kick off at 6:30 am from the TMC headquarters square, said additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi.

It will feature 12 categories, including 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 3 km, and special 1 km events.

A special local train will operate from Badlapur to Thane for the benefit of marathon participants. PTI COR KRK