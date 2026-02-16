Thane municipal corporation driver suspended for drinking liquor during duty hours

Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) A Thane Municipal Corporation driver was suspended after he was allegedly found consuming alcohol while on duty on Monday.

An official release from the civic body identified him as Satish Baliram Tetwar, a driver attached to the workshop department.

"Tetwar was consuming alcohol inside a vehicle during working hours along with a private driver. The administration took immediate cognisance of the matter. A medical examination at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital confirmed that both individuals had consumed alcohol," the release stated.

Tetwar was suspended from service with immediate effect under Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, it said.

Police have been asked to take appropriate action against the private driver, it added. PTI COR BNM