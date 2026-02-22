Thane murder accused held from Palghar after year-long hunt

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) Police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Palghar who had been absconding for more than a year in connection with a murder during a New Year party in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Kashimira area in the wee hours of January 1, 2025, when the victim and his friends gathered for the celebration at the house of one of them.

While they were dancing to music being played on a sound system installed there, an argument broke out between one of them and a local man over the playing of a song, a police official said.

The man later called his associates to the spot and they allegedly assaulted the victim and his friends with wooden sticks and other objects, the police said.

In the attack, Raja Pariyar sustained grievous injuries and died, while two of his friends were seriously injured, the official said.

Based on a complaint by one of the injured persons, the Kashimira police had registered a case on charges of murder and other offences against five absconding accused.

Based on technical analysis and specific information, the police traced one of the accused, identified as Aadesh alias Chala Prakash Jadhav, to Wakipada at Naigaon in Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district and took him into custody on February 19, the police said.

Search was underway for the other accused, the police said. PTI COR GK