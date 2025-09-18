Thane murder accused on run for 14 years held in Gujarat

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI ) A murder accused in Maharashtra's Thane, absconding for the last 14 years, has been arrested from Surat in Gujarat, police said.

The case pertains to a firing incident at an office of the Shiv Sena in Ambernath area of Thane district on November 24, 2011.

A local leader's bodyguard, Shyamsundar Yadav, was killed in the attack, the police said on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the Shivajinagar police here registered a case on various charges, including murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

While some of the accused were arrested earlier and one was killed in a police encounter, Rajesh Ramshiromani Shukla (51) had managed to escape, a police release said.

He had been constantly shifting locations to evade arrest, the police said.

Acting on technical analysis, mobile surveillance, and intelligence inputs, the police recently tracked him down to Surat.

A police team laid a trap and nabbed him from Surat on Tuesday, the release said. PTI COR GK