Thane murder case accused on the run for 17 months held in AP

Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane have arrested the prime accused in the murder of a 19-year-old man, who was stabbed to death following an argument during a game of Ludo in July 2024, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, who had been absconding for 17 months, was nabbed in Andhra Pradesh, they said.

Giving details of the incident, an official said, "An argument had broken out between the victim and three accused persons when they were playing Ludo on July 14 last year near Jubilee Park in Mumbra. The argument turned into a fight with Shamsuddin Sharfuddin Syed (20) allegedly stabbing victim Sufian Sheikh, resulting in his death." After committing the crime, Syed was on the run. He kept changing his locations and concealing his identity, making the search challenging. He was also not using a mobile phone, he said.

Senior inspector Anil Shinde of the Mumbra police station said a breakthrough came after an informer gave a tip-off about his presence in Andhra Pradesh.

"Accordingly, our team immediately travelled to Andhra Pradesh. Despite the language barrier, the local police extended full cooperation, which greatly helped us track and arrest the absconding accused," Shinde said.

API Tejas Sawant told PTI that Syed was arrested from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, where he worked as a labourer.

Following his arrest, the police obtained a transit remand and produced him before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Thane on Wednesday, which remanded him in police custody, he said.

Before his arrest, two others were already held in connection with the murder, Sawant said. PTI COR NP