Thane: 'Names of all candidates, including 'unopposed' ones to appear in EVMs until SEC clarifies'

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) The names of all candidates, including those perceived as unopposed, will appear on EVMs as of now until directives from the State Election Commission for the January 15 elections to the Thane Municipal Corporation, a senior official said on Sunday.
The None of the Above (NOTA) option will also be available for every individual seat.
Thane civic chief and election officer Saurabh Rao told PTI that the matter of uncontested victories has been referred to the State Election Commission for guidance.
"When they should be declared elected will depend on the directions of the SEC," he said.
Rao also emphasised that the election process for the 131 corporator seats across 33 wards will only be considered complete after polling is finished for all designated seats in a ward.
He stated that 32 civic wards (Wards 1–28 and 30–33) will each elect four representatives, while ward 29 will elect three.
To facilitate this, EVMs will feature color-coded ballot papers for each seat, he stated in a release.
The commissioner stated that it is mandatory for every voter to cast a vote for all available seats in their ward—four votes for most wards and three for Ward 29. The None of the Above (NOTA) option will be available for every individual seat.
"The voting process will not be complete without registering four or three votes. If a voter attempts to leave after selecting only one or two candidates, polling officers will direct them back to complete the remaining selections. A final whistle from the EVM and the turning off of machine lights will signal the successful completion of a voter's session," he added. PTI COR NSK